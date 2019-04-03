Glenwood Springs Election Results

Street Tax Questions Defeated
No new taxes in Glenwood Springs. 60 percent of the voters rejected ballot issues A and B in Tuesday’s municipal elections. Ballot issue A would have raised sales taxes by 3/4 of a cent to pay for the city’s deteriorating streets. Ballot issue B called for a 56 million dollar bond against the new tax revenue to speed up the repair process that will now be on hold while the new city council decides on another plan.
City Council Races
-At Large:
Tony Hershey—-1,000 votes
Jim Ingraham—-584 votes
Erika Gibson——461 votes
Ward 3
Charlie Willman—–207 votes
Jennifer Vanian—–155 votes
Ksana Oglesby——45 votes
Ward 4
Paula Stepp (unopposed)….293 votes
Ward 1
Steve Davis (incumbent unopposed)….274 votes