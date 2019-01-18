Glenwood Springs Voters will Decide Fate of Street Tax

Glenwood Springs—Will Glenwood Springs be able to fix it’s cracking, bumpy, aging streets? It will be up to the voters to decide in April. Last night the Glenwood Springs City Council voted to place a proposed 3/4 cent sales tax increase on the ballot. Former council member Kathryn Trauger serves on the Financial Advisory Board and says this funding is sorely needed to do more than just fill a few potholes. City Attorney Karl Hanlon says there are some risks involved with a de-Brucing measure. He says it requires the city to estimate the total revenue for the first year of the tax. If approved, the tax would sunset in 20 years or sooner if all the needed projects are completed. Election day is Tuesday, April 2nd.

