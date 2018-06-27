Governor’s Race Between Stapleton and Polis

Posted on June 27, 2018 by Ron Milhorn

Denver—If State Treasurer Walker Stapleton is going to be Colorado’s first Republican Governor since 2007, he’s going to have to defeat a tough opponent in Democrat Jared Polis this November.  Polis captured 45% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary while former Treasurer Cary Kennedy was a distant second with 25%.  Polis is looking for a drastic cutback on oil and gas drilling with more emphasis on renewable energy as well as single-payer, universal health care.  Stapleton was the runaway winner on the GOP side with 48% of the vote.  He says Polis’ liberal agenda will lead to higher taxes and fewer jobs.

This entry was posted in News. Bookmark the permalink.