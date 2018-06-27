Governor’s Race Between Stapleton and Polis

Denver—If State Treasurer Walker Stapleton is going to be Colorado’s first Republican Governor since 2007, he’s going to have to defeat a tough opponent in Democrat Jared Polis this November. Polis captured 45% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary while former Treasurer Cary Kennedy was a distant second with 25%. Polis is looking for a drastic cutback on oil and gas drilling with more emphasis on renewable energy as well as single-payer, universal health care. Stapleton was the runaway winner on the GOP side with 48% of the vote. He says Polis’ liberal agenda will lead to higher taxes and fewer jobs.

Like this: Like Loading...