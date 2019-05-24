Graduation Weekend in Garfield RE-2 & District 16

Rifle—The first big wave of high school graduates in Garfield County will receive their diplomas this weekend. District 16 in Parachute and the Garfield Re-2 district will officially send the class of 2019 off into the real world tomorrow. Graduation ceremonies at Grand Valley High School get under way 10 am. Ceremonies at Coal Ridge High School also start at 10 while graduates at Rifle High School will turn the tassels at 1 pm at Bears Stadium. Students in the Roaring Fork Re-1 School District have another week of classes. Graduation ceremonies at Glenwood, Basalt and Roaring Fork High school will take place Saturday, June 1st. Graduates of Bridges and Yampah Mountain High School have ceremonies planned on Friday, May 31st.

Like this: Like Loading...