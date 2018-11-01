Grand Junction Gynecologist Pleads Guilty to Harassment

Grand Junction—A former Grand Junction gynecologist accused of using purple dye while examining a patient won’t be going to jail and will be allowed to continue practicing medicine. 58 year old Dr. Barry King pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of harassment to avoid jail time. His conviction will be thrown out as long as he stays out of trouble for the next two years. According to statements from the woman who was a former employee at the Grand Junction clinic, Dr. King said the purple dye stunt was a “joke” that he shared with other people in the office. Since the incident in January of 2017, King has moved to Louisiana where he is working on a military base.

