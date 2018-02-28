Green River to Front Range Water Pipeline Proposed

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) – A Colorado man has brought back a disputed proposal to pipe water from the Green River watershed several miles to Colorado’s Front Range.

Aaron Million of Fort Collins has filed for a water right with the state of Utah for the project, which would involve diverting water from the Green River near the Browns Park area close to the Colorado state line.

The water would be piped northeast into Wyoming and then south into Colorado.

The project differs from a version Million proposed years ago in that it involves about a fifth as much water, and the previous incarnation would have diverted water upstream, from Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in 2012 denied a preliminary permit application for the pipeline proposal.

The previous proposal drew opposition from conservation groups.

The new proposal is drawing similar scrutiny.

