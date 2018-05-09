Hanging Lake Management Plan on Hold for Now

Glenwood Springs—This summer it’ll still be first come, first served for visitors at the ever popular Hanging Lake Trail in Glenwood Canyon. The plan to start to charging a fee and shuttling tourists back and forth has been postponed by the White River National Forest until next year. Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Aaron Mayville says a formal record of decision hasn’t been made yet and other details still have to be hammered out including the reservation-based fee system along with the shuttle service that’s supposed to run from May through October. Once in place, the plan will limit the number of visitors to Hanging Lake to 615 per day to help preserve the area’s fragile ecosystem. Mayville says the forest service will continue to manage the parking lot and trail this summer.

Like this: Like Loading...