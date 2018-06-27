Hanlon Concedes 3rd District Primary

Glenwood Springs—After last night’s defeat in the primary election, Glenwood Springs Attorney Karl Hanlon is now focused on making sure Scott Tipton is defeated in November in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Hanlon lost to former State Representative Diane Mitsch-Bush of Steamboat Springs in the Democrat primary by a considerable margin. In conceding, Hanlon expressed his pride in the campaign and says, “I hope all of my supporters will join me in congratulating and supporting nominee, Diane Mitch-Bush in her run for Congress.” Hanlon also thanked former Eagle County Commissioner Arn Menconi for running a campaign that focused on the issues. Diane Mitch-Bush was overwhelmingly favored by voters both locally and across the 3rd Congressional District. Hanlon earned roughly 28 percent of the vote while Menconi picked up only 8 percent of the vote.

