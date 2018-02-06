Headstones Sought for Unknown Garfield County Vets

Glenwood Springs—Garfield County has it’s fair share of unknown soldiers but one local woman is working hard to make sure they’re all honored with a proper headstone. Lisa Passmore with the Glenwood Springs Historical Society and Frontier Museum says some of the soldiers buried in the county date back to the civil war. She says she’s making progress. Through research and contacting relatives, she’s been able to identify all but seven of the 15 unknown soldiers she started with. To continue her efforts, she’s asking the Garfield County Board of Commissioners for a five thousand dollar grant.

Like this: Like Loading...