Highway 6 Project Starts Monday

New Castle—A month-long road project along Highway 6 between Rifle and New Castle begins on Monday. A 7.3 million dollar chip seal treatment will begin just east of City Market in New Castle, ending at Antlers, a little east of Rifle. Crews with Grand River Construction of Glenwood Springs will remove the old striping and place temporary tab markers. Chip sealing and fog sealing will take place in mid to late July with new striping applied at the end of the month. Motorists should prepare for temporary, periodic closures of street parking in Silt and New Castle. Crews will not work over Independence Day weekend. The striping and chip seal project is expected to be wrapped up by August 2nd.

