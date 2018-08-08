I-70 Closed Due to Wildfire

Posted on August 8, 2018 by Gabe Chenoweth

Around 9:00, all lanes of Interstate 70 were opened. Traffic returned to normal by 10:30.

~5:00PM: Left lane is open westbound.

4:30PM: Eastbound I-70 is open. Commercial traffic is being held at Dotsero (exit 133). I-70 westbound remains closed at West Glenwood (exit 114).

3:55PM: Eastbound I-70 and Colorado River closed due to helicopter operations.

2:52PM: Pre-evacuation notice for Ami’s Acres and Mitchell Creek residents.

Fire crews are fighting a fire near mile marker 112 on Interstate 70. Currently, westbound I-70 is closed at West Glenwood (mile 114).

About Gabe Chenoweth

General Manager, KMTS-FM
This entry was posted in News. Bookmark the permalink.