I-70 Closed in Both Directions

7:00Pm – Interstate 70 has reopened with one west bound lane closed in the area of the fire. The fire grew to about 25 acres, and crews are setting back burns to prevent the fire hot spots from spreading. At this time, officials believe the fire was human caused, but they have not provided any other details.

2:45Pm – Interstate 70 remains closed between Palisade and Debeque due to a brush fire near Cameo. The fire is currently at about 20 acres in size. There is still no estimated time for the interstate to reopen.

1:20PM – Interstate 70 has been closed east and west bound at Debeque (mile marker 62) and Palisade (mile marker 44) due to a brush fire near Cameo. There is no estimated time for the interstate to reopen. Crews are onsite with air support from a Helicopter, this is a fast moving and very intense fire.

