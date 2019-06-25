Identity of Woman Killed in Friday’s Crash Released

Posted on June 25, 2019 by Ron Milhorn

Silt—The woman who was killed in a head-on collision near Silt last Friday afternoon has been identified. Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire says 71 year old Sandra McDowell of Grand Junction died of blunt force injuries in the horrific, three-vehicle crash. According to reports from the Colorado State Patrol, McDowell's husband was driving eastbound on I-70 when he lost control on the slick, wet road, went through the median and collided head-on with two westbound vehicles.  Mr. McDowell and two other people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This entry was posted in News. Bookmark the permalink.