DENVER (AP) – The avalanche danger is elevated in western Colorado because of fresh, heavy snow and strong winds. The risk is highest in the back-country areas near Steamboat Springs, Gunnison, Aspen and Grand Mesa. The risk is ranked as considerable in the San Juan Mountains of southwestern Colorado, where a skier died in an avalanche on Saturday. The man was identified as 40-year-old Peter Marshall of Longmont.

