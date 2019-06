VAIL— (AP) – Interior Secretary David Bernhardt says he's looking at every job in the Bureau of Land Management to determine if the role is essential and if it should be based in Washington D.C. The Rifle native said at the Western Governors' Association conference, once those questions are answered, he will decide whether to move the BLM's headquarters to a Western state. He declined to name a preferred state, and a decision is expected by September.

