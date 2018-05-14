Jordan Davis debuts on the Grand Ole Opry before hitting the road with Jake Owen and Chris Janson

Chris Hollo for the Grand Ole Opry

This Friday night, Jordan Davis sets out on his biggest tour so far: the Life’s Whatcha Make It trek with Jake Owen and Chris Janson. But this weekend, the newcomer from Louisiana notched another pretty impressive gig: his Grand Ole Opry debut.

Jordan performed the tracks “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot” and “Leaving New Orleans” — both from his album Home State — on Saturday night’s Opry show.

“To think of the history and the people who have stood here before me, it’s crazy,” Jordan says of his first appearance on one of country music’s most famous stages. “I want to thank the friends, family and everyone who has helped me get to this point.”

Jordan’s debut record also includes his first #1, “Singles You Up,” as well as his new release, “Take It from Me.”

Friday night, Jordan plays AT&T Field in Chattanooga, Tennessee with Jake and Chris, before continuing on to North Augusta, South Carolina on Saturday.

