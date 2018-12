Summit County—(AP) – Authorities say two men who died just days apart while skiing at Keystone Resort both suffered a heart-related problem. The Summit County coroner’s office released the causes of the deaths Thursday but didn’t provide specifics. 53-year-old Daniel Mares of Arvada died Dec. 22 and 66-year-old Durwood Marshall of Silverthorne died Christmas Day.

Like this: Like Loading...