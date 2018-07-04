10:00: Firefighters from Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Snowmass Wildcat Fire District, Aspen Fire Department, Upper Colorado River (UCR) Fire and the Rifle Helitak are on scene. The plan is to monitor the fire overnight and aggressively attack it in the morning.

The follow areas are under an evacuation order by the Basalt Police Department and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office: Original Road, Silverado Dr, Hillcrest Drive, Sagewood Court and the Pineridge area.

The following areas are under a pre-evacuation notice: Big Pinion Drive, Little Pinion Drive and any residence between Aspen Junction and Big Pinion along the North side of Highway 82.

The evacuations are expected to remain in place overnight and will be reassessed in the morning.

The Lake Christine Fire was started by tracer rounds. Suspects were issued a summons. The fire is currently 50-60 acres in size and 0 percent contained.

Drone operators are reminded that the Fire Operation Area is off limits.

9:45PM: Evacuated residents can go to Basalt High School. 600 Southside Drive, Basalt. Small Pets are welcome.

9:30PM: all evacuation orders remain in effect. Fire Crews will monitor the fire overnight, but will not be actively fighting a fire again until morning.

8:20PM: The following areas are being evacuated: Original Road, Silverado Drive, Hillcrest Drive, Pineridge area.

Residents in the following areas should be *ready* to go: Big and Little Pinyon, Sagewood and the area around the Church of Christ.

8:00PM: Sounds like air resources are on the way from Grand Junction.

7:36PM Update: Fire is moving northwest. No evacuations at this time, but residents may leave if they want to. Two Rivers Road closed both directions to allow fire vehicle access.

Wildfire in the Basalt area. Pre evacuation order for residents in the area of the Wilds, Hillcrest and Silverado, Original Road, Pine Ridge and Sagewood. Residents in those areas, be prepared to leave with short notice. Stay tuned to KMTS for more.

Like this: Like Loading...