Lake Christine Fire Grows

The Lake Christine Fire grew from 7,700 acres yesterday to 8,315 acres by this morning. Air resources, including three Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) and 3 helicopters, worked throughout the day to help cool the fire’s edge on the northwest corner.

Today, crews are building an indirect fire line from the northwest flank to existing bulldozer lines northwest of the fire. Air resources will work along the rim of Basalt Mountain to restrict fire spread to the east; helicopters will be used to control the active fire edge. Structure protection efforts will continue in the Cattle Creek drainage. Officials continue to work on a plan for the eastern portion of the fire to figure out the best places where crews can engage the fire.

The residents of Missouri Heights remain on a pre-evacuation status. The residents of Cedar Creek, Toner Creek, Seven Castles, and Taylor Road were placed on pre-evacuation status at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

The Incident Management Team will hold a public meeting tonight at 6 at Basalt High School.

Here is a Time Lapse video of the fire from 4:00 Thursday afternoon to 8:00 this morning:



