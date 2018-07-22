Lake Christine Fire July 22 Update

The Lake Christine Fire grew almost 2,000 acres yesterday from 8,800 acres yesterday to 10,406 today. The containment dropped significantly since yesterday to only 32%. Firefighters say as the fire continues to move north toward Cattle Creek, it is transitioning from burning in heavy beetle-killed fuels to lighter Aspen and Gambel oak. Retardent drops were made yesterday that are hoped will help protect cabins in the path of the fire. In addition, firefighters trimmed vegetation and placed sprinklers to assist in keeping the fire away from those cabins.

A community meeting is scheduled for 6:00 P.M. tonight at Basalt High School. After the fire update, Eagle County Emergency Managers will discuss flood concerns. Rain is possible today over the area burned by the Lake Christine fire and officials say if the rain becomes heavy, flash floods may occur.

