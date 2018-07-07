Lake Christine Fire Still 3% Contained





The Lake Christine Fire grew to 5434 acres overnight and remains 3 percent contained. Firefighters have said their goal is 30 percent containment by Sunday.

Residents living north of Highway 82 and west of El Jebel Road were allowed back to their homes Friday night. Upper Cattle Creek Road remains closed. The entire evacuated area is closed to the public, so residents are being required to show a valid photo ID with their current address, or if that is not available, a special “re-entry” card, which will be given at Basalt High School until 8:00 PM Saturday.

Evacuees needing clothing can visit the Rifle Lift-Up Thrift store located at 800 Railroad Avenue. Officials say that is the only facility able to manage the volume of clothing distribution. Bus transportation to the Lift-Up Thrift store will be provided from the Basalt shelter at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. County staff at the shelter can provide a clothing voucher for those staying in the shelter as well as others impacted by the fire. Others with their own transportation can stop by during normal business hours, which are Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

