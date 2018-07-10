Lake Christine Fire Update

Basalt—Firefighters continue to make solid progress on the Lake Christine Wildfire. The fire is now 39% contained and grew by about 200 acres to 6,180. Type-2 Operations Manager Keith Brink says the cost of fighting the fire is fast approaching four million dollars. More evacuations are expected to be lifted today. Basalt High School, which has been the main evacuation center for the American Red Cross since last week has been closed. At one point, at least 100 evacuees were sheltered and fed at Basalt. That number was down to a handful on Sunday.

