Lawmakers Return To Work

DENVER (AP) – Colorado lawmakers are returning to work under a cloud of uncertainty Wednesday.

The Democratic House and Republican Senate are waiting for cues from Washington and from Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper about the priorities this year.

Both sides say they want to see big action on transportation, citing a need to address traffic congestion and improve highways. But there is little agreement about how to pay for those transportation improvements.

They also have big questions about health care. President-elect Donald Trump says that he wants to see the federal health care law repealed as soon as next week. Hickenlooper says that would be a mistake.

State lawmakers will have to deal with any health care changes coming from Washington.

They’ll also be looking at clean-air proposals coming from new environmental regulators.

