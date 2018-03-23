Lift-Up Director Dies

Glenwood Springs—When she was hired as the new executive director of Lift Up last October, she called it her “dream job.” Amy Barr has died after a battle with cancer. Prior to taking the helm at Lift Up five months ago, Barr’s reputation as a tireless, dedicated, devoted non-profit worker was well known across western Colorado. Barr worked for the Salvation Army and spent seven years with the United Way Battlement to the Bells. Amy’s Pastor, Shawna Foster issued a statement saying, “Many of us knew the fantastic spirit of Amy. She connected us and this community with grace, wit and enthusiasm that will be sorely missed. She lived her values every day to make this world and our river communities a better place. We were lucky to be one of the select places she loved with her whole heart.” A memorial service for Amy is being planned. Former Youth Zone Director Debbie Wilde will serve as acting director of Lift Up in the meantime. Amy was a regular guest on KMTS’ pubic affairs program “Connections” and through her visits we were blessed to get to know her and grew to appreciate her service to the community. The staff members at KMTS extends it’s prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Amy Barr.

Like this: Like Loading...