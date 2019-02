Aspen—The young man who died attempting a jump at Snowmass was a local. The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 20 year old Tyler Hamm of Snowmass Village. Hamm crashed Sunday morning while trying to jump at the Makaha Terrain Park. Aspen Skiing Company spokesman Jeff Hanle says Hamm was unresponsive and had no pulse when ski patrollers found him. They could not revive him. The cause and manner of death are still being investigated.

