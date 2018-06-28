Man Injured in Hit and Run Near Coal Ridge High School

Silt—A 25-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a hit and run accident yesterday afternoon near Coal Ridge High School. The victim, whose name has not been released, was flown by helicopter to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. Meanwhile, the Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public’s help to find the person who fled the scene. So far, there’s no information regarding the type of vehicle involved. Sargent Rob Madden of the CSP says the hit and run occurred around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 6.

