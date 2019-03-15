Man Kidnapped & Tortured in Eagle County

Posted on March 15, 2019 by Ron Milhorn

Edwards, CO/Kansas City, MO.—Three  men who kidnapped and tortured a man at a home in Edwards over a missing duffel bag filled with drug money are going to prison.  The victim, who’s name is being withheld, was assaulted with a hammer and tip snips while his captors tried to get information out of him. Authorities in Eagle County found him at the Edwards home after tracing a call he was forced to make to his dad.  Meanwhile, the drug dealers were sentenced this week in Kansas City, Missouri including a 43 year old man from Lakewood, Colorado who received a 3 year, 10 month sentence without parole. Five men in all have been busted in connection with the drug trafficking operation between Kansas City and Colorado.

