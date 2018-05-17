Man Missing After Jumping Into Grand Junction Canal

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say a man who jumped into a canal while fleeing state troopers in western Colorado might have drowned.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pulled over at the Palisade exit off Interstate 70 on Tuesday evening and ran away down a small embankment while troopers searched his car.

Trooper Dan Chermok says the man went into the Highline Canal but had a hard time swimming. He went underwater, and troopers did not see him resurface.

Chermok described the ongoing search as a recovery effort.

Investigators found marijuana and at least 5 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

