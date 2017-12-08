Man Who Caused Fire Near Keystone Paying the Price

Keystone—The Denver man who accidentally sparked a wildfire over a year ago at the Summit County Shooting Range is paying a hefty fine to the forest service, but it could’ve been much worse. The Summit County Court ordered Bryson Jones to pay almost 53 thousand dollars for causing the blaze on October 8th of last year after firing explosive tracer rounds at the range. It cost the U.S. Forest Service over 160 thousand dollars to put the fire out but because Jones reported it right away, took full responsibility and began paying restitution a few months ago, his penalty was cut by a third.

