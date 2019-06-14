Man’s Body Recovered at Harvey Gap

Silt—The body of a middle-aged man was recovered from Harvey Gap just after midnight after apparently drowning. According to reports from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, an emergency call went out around 7 o'clock last night. Garfield County Search and Rescue responded to the call and was assisted by a Care Flight helicopter that flew over the reservoir hoping to find the man in the water or along the shore. Care Flight gave up the search once it got dark and the Summit County Dive Team was called in to help. Garfield County's Search and Rescue team was pulled off the water as it grew darker. The man's body was eventually found and turned over to County Coroner Robert Glassmire who will identify the victim, notify family members and determine the cause of death. Colorado River Fire Rescue and the Silt Police Department also assisted in the recovery effort.

Like this: Like Loading...