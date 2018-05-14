Maren Morris is “pulling out the stops” to perform “The Middle” on Sunday’s BBMAs

Nick Walker

The last time Maren Morris was in Las Vegas performing on an awards show, she delivered her country single, “Rich,” on the ACMs. This weekend, she returns to Sin City to perform her pop smash, “The Middle,” with DJ/producer Zedd and electronic duo Grey at the Billboard Music Awards.

“BAY-BUH! We’re pulling out the stops with this one. This Sunday night!” Maren tweeted Monday, along with the hashtag #TheMiddle_BBMAs.

Maren could also take home the Top Country Female Artist trophy this year. Miranda Lambert and Kelsea Ballerini are in the running for the award as well.

Kelly Clarkson hosts this year’s BBMAs, live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. You can tune in starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

