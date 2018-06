Glenwood Springs—In the Republican primary battle of political newcomers, Bonnie McLean defeated Lynette Lacerda by more than 13-hundred votes in the Garfield County Clerk and Recorder’s race. McLean, who has degrees in Industrial Engineering, law and a Master’s in Administration, will now set her sights on unseating longtime incumbent Democrat Jean Alberico in November. McLean garnered over 28-hundred votes. A little over 10 thousand Garfield County voters cast ballots in yesterday’s primary.

Like this: Like Loading...