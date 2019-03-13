Members Durango City Government Accused of Violating State Laws

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) – A Durango resident has accused the city’s manager and four city councilors of using city resources to advocate for a tax increase. The Durango Herald reports John Simpson has filed a complaint with Durango City Clerk Amy Phillips, alleging Mayor Sweetie Marbury; city councilors Chris Bettin, Dean Brookie and Dick White; and City Manager Ron LeBlanc violated state campaign-finance rules barring municipal employees from spending city time or money to advocate for or against any local ballot issue.

