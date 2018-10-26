Meth, Heroin, & Guns Seized in Garfield County Drug Bust

RIFLE—Five people were arrested recently at a house south of Rifle that has long been known as a hotbed of drug and gang related activity. According to reports from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Threat Assessment Group (TAG), deputies responded to a call of ‘shots fired’ at 981 Gage Road. When deputies arrived at the house near County Road 319, they hit a small jackpot, finding stolen firearms, a stolen car, as well as substantial amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia commonly used for cooking, packaging and distribution. Three people were arrested for various felony drug charges including Cathy Lanette Thomas, Gregory Allen Troupe and Nicholas Lawrence Yerian. Stephen Cruz and Armando Carrillo were arrested on warrants for failure to appear in court. Two other suspects remain at large for felony drug violations; Sara Marie Watkins and Samuel Fightlin. The Sheriff’s office says 981 Gage Road is an all-too-familiar address as deputies have been called there several times over the last two years for drug overdoses and various crimes. Authorities say fugitives and gang members will often hang out at the rundown house to lay low. More arrests are likely as the investigation continues.

Like this: Like Loading...