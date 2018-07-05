Missouri Heights Evacuations

Eagle County authorities have issued an evacuation order for the Missouri Heights area. Evacuated homes are east of Upper Cattle Creek Road, including Vista Hi Drive, Blue Creek Trail and Blue Creek Overlook. Evacuated residents are being told to take Fender Lane to Catherine Store Road to Highway 82 and report to Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale, where an additional shelter has been set up.

Meanwhile, a back fire has been set near the El Jebel Mobile Home Park and at least one resident in the El Jebel area reports receiving a pre evacuation notice via reverse 911.

