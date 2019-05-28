Mixed Bag of Memorial Day Weather in Colorado

Denver—(AP) – Severe thunderstorms produced eight weak tornadoes over Colorado's northeastern plains while snow fell in parts of the mountains on the unofficial start of summer. The National Weather Service says no damage was reported from Monday's twisters. However, the storms that produced them did drop some large hail ranging from the size of ping pong balls near Ovid to the size of tennis balls near Holyoke. In western Colorado, dime-sized hail fell near Grand Junction. A storm early Tuesday also dropped pea sized hail in parts of the Denver area, including downtown. It wasn't big enough to damage cars or buildings but many cars were covered with leaves brought down by the hail.

