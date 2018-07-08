More Evacuations to be Lifted Sunday

Tomorrow at 8:00 AM, residents of the El Jebel mobile home park will be allowed home. Eagle County Sheriff James Van Beek made the announcement at a community meeting at Basalt High School this evening. Residents without a valid photo ID will need to get a re-entry card at Basalt High School. The cards will be handed out until 8:00 PM tonight. Anyone with a valid photo ID showing their current address will not need a re-entry card. Van Beek asked for the public’s patience as they return home, as residents’ identities and addresses are verified.

Later, at 2:00 PM, Basalt residents will be allowed back in the following neighborhoods: Big Pinion and Little Pinion, Shadow Rock, Original Road, Pine Ridge and Sagewood Court, Hillcrest, Silverado, Two Rivers Road for access to Hillcrest.

All other areas will remain under mandatory evacuation orders. Law Enforcement will continue patrolling each of the areas above for 24 hours and residents will need to show either a valid photo ID or re-entry card each time they leave the evacuated area and then come back.

Currently, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office estimates 1793 people are still evacuated from 664 homes. Last night, 782 people living in 279 homes were allowed to return.

