More Newborns in Colorado Addicted to Opioids

Colorado Springs—An alarming number of newborns in Colorado are starting life addicted to heroin, painkillers and other opioids. According to the Colorado Health Department, between 2010 and 2015, the state’s newborn opioid addiction rate jumped from two births out of 1,000 to 3.6, an 83 percent increase. The worst numbers came from Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo where the addicted newborn rate skyrocketed from less than one per 1,000 births in 2010 to almost 21, two years later. Today, Parkview’s rate is around 10. The shocking newborn addiction increase has brought together teams of medical and child welfare professionals to find solutions. A steering committee helped pass a state law that allows expectant mothers to tell their doctors about drug use without fear of criminal prosecution.

