More Western Colorado Communities Banning Fireworks

Grand Junction—If you want Fourth of July fireworks this year, you might have to go to Disneyland. More communities in Western Colorado have decided to ban Independence Day pyrotechnics because of the extreme fire danger. The Mesa County Board of Commissioners approved a ban on the sale of fireworks in unincorporated areas this week. Megan Terlecky of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says the ban means no sales or use of fireworks will be allowed. Subsequently, several other communities followed suit with bans of their own including Palisade, Fruita, Collbran and De Beque. Here in Garfield County commissioners are expected to impose a ban on fireworks in unincorporated areas after a public hearing on June 11th.

Like this: Like Loading...