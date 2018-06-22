Murder Victim Identified

Glenwood Springs—The man that was murdered Wednesday near the Glenwood Springs Mall was identified as 56 year old Keith Richard Wayne. While the exact cause of death has not been determined, Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire says Wayne did suffer several injuries to the head and neck and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide. His body was found in a pool of blood Wednesday morning by police officers who had been called to the scene in front of a West Glenwood Springs business.

It didn’t take long for the Glenwood Springs Police Department to catch the man they believe committed the murder. 42-year-old Trevor Torreyson, a local homeless man with a history of run-ins with the law was was taken into custody late Wednesday night at campsite near the Audi dealership in West Glenwood. An article of clothing led to Torreyson’s arrest. A Glenwood Springs Police officer recognized the piece of clothing near Wayne’s body and recalled seeing Torreyson wearing the same thing about a week before the murder. When officers took Torreyson into custody, they noticed several pieces of evidence linking him to Wayne’s death. Autopsy results probably won’t be complete for another month.

