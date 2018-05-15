Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Kelsea Ballerini will play the 43rd Annual Gracie Awards May 22 in Los Angeles. Legendary TV producer Norman Lear will also give actress Rita Morena the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony at the Four Season Beverly Wilshire. The honors are handed out by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.

Brandon Lay recently recorded a stripped-down performance of his new single, “Yada Yada Yada.” You can check out the tune on YouTube. The newcomer is currently opening Kenny Chesney‘s Trip Around the Sun stadium dates.

Maren Morris performed an intimate set Friday night at New York City’s Gotham Hall for Hilton Honors members.

The new MCA Nashville single by Clare Dunn is titled “More.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...