New Colorado Laws

Undated—If you were earning minimum wage in Colorado in 2017, you just got a hefty raise as of yesterday. Thanks to a new law that went into effect with the new year, Colorado’s minimum wage went from $7.18 an hour to $10.20 an hour. It’s the first step in a plan approved by voters to boost the minimum wage to $12.00 an hour by 2020. Another new law for 2018 limits people in residential areas to growing no more than a dozen marijuana plants. The exceptions are dependent on local laws and ordinances and anyone with a medical clearance. Due to an increase in sexually explicit test messages on Colorado middle school and high school campuses, a new law went into effect that bans the practice. Health care providers must now disclose prices to the public this year under a new law and drivers who leave the scene of a serious accident can now legally challenge the suspension of their license.

