New Life for Senior Care in Grand River District

Rifle—Voters overwhelmingly favored ballot question 4A to pay for a new senior care center and hospital expansion project. With 67% of the vote, the 89.4 million dollar bond issue passed that will replace the half-century old, dilapidated E. Dene Moore center. Grand River Hospital CEO Jim Coombs says the old care center at the top of 5th Street will be torn down to make way for a new, modern facility that will double the current 12-bed capacity. The money will also go toward more inpatient rooms and beds in the ICU, additional space for chemotherapy, cancer support and cardio rehab. Passage of the bond also saves about a hundred jobs while adding at least 200 more to the payrolls. The tax impact on homeowners in the district will be a little less than $3.00 per month for every $100,000.00 of a home’s actual value.

