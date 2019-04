LOS ANGELES (AP) – A musical inspired by the music of Queen is preparing for a North America tour following the popularity of the Academy Award-winning movie, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Producers announced Monday “We Will Rock You” will open in Winnipeg, Canada, on Sept. 3. Other cities include New York, Los Angeles, Denver and Las Vegas. With a book by Ben Elton, the original West End production opened in 2002 and featured music supervision from Queen band members Brian May and Roger Taylor.

