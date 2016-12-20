GARCO I-70 CORRIDOR DEADLY FOR CAR CRASHES

Glenwood Springs—55 people were killed in auto accidents on I-70 in Garfield County between 2006 and 2015 according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The grim report from C-DOT shows the I-70 corridor west of the Denver metro area to Garfield County is the state’s worst stretch for fatal accidents. During that 10-year period, a total of 160 deadly auto accidents occurred between Idaho Springs and Parachute, claiming 181 lives. Of those, 47 fatal crashes happened in Garfield County. The odd thing is many of those accidents occurred in good weather and on dry roads.

GARCO COMMISSIONERS MEET FOR LAST TIME IN ’16

Glenwood Springs—It was the last official meeting of 2016 for the Garfield County Board of Commissioners. As the board bid farewell to a very busy and strange year, Commission Chairman John Martin expressed some anxiety about being sworn in for the last time in his political career. Martin admits, the next couple of weeks will be intense as he waits to hear if charges will be brought against him by determined political foes who’ve accused him of mishandling county funds. “I have not heard anything in reference to allegations, etc., so that is on hold for me,” said Martin. He says the waiting and not knowing is causing him “angst and heartburn.” Newly elected and re-elected officials will be sworn in January 10th at 9 am.

