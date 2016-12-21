BLM WANTS PUBLIC FEEDBACK ON SAGE GROUSE PROJECTS

Silt—One of the biggest threats to the Greater Sage Grouse in Western Colorado is the gradual invasion of pinyon and juniper trees moving into sagebrush areas according to biologists. That’s why the Bureau of Land Management is putting together a plan to restore sagebrush habitat in the coming years. BLM Northwest District Manager Andrew Archuleta says the pinyon and juniper trees create cover and perches for predators of sage grouse and eventually crowds out the sagebrush. Researchers say the bird will instinctively avoid such areas. Prior to implementing treatments to restore sagebrush, site-specific surveys will be conducted for each project plan area. The BLM is seeking public feedback on the effort to streamline sage grouse habitat projects. The deadline for public comment is January 19th.

GLENWOOD HOME DAMAGED BY FIRE

Glenwood Springs—The attic and roof of a Glenwood Springs home caught fire last weekend when a still smoldering fireplace log was placed outside close to the house. All three people inside the house near 13th Street and Wells Avenue were able to get out unharmed and crews with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department managed to snuff out the blaze in short order. Officials say fortunately the damage is reparable and the family has a place to stay until then.

CU STUDENT FACING PRISON TIME FOR X-GAMES DUI ACCIDENT

Aspen—The CU-Boulder student who crashed into another car near Basalt after drinking alcohol and smoking weed pled guilty to vehicular assault. 21 year old Jack Gaylon of Highlands Ranch could get up to three years in prison. According to arrest reports, Gaylon had a few beers and smoked a joint while attending a concert at the X-Games before driving down Highway 82 in a snowstorm. Authorities say he lost control of his Ford Escape and slid into the oncoming, up valley lanes, hit a Mini Cooper head-on and critically injured the driver, 53 year old Shafigheh Lubin. Officers found broken beer bottles, weed and a liquor flask in Gaylon’s car that night. He’ll be sentenced in February.

