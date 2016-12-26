GARCO AUTHORITIES PULL MAN’S BODY FROM COLORADO RIVER

New Castle—The body of a suspected car thief was found Christmas Eve in the Colorado River near New Castle. According to reports from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby spotted the body floating near the PSI office building west of town around 3:30 Saturday afternoon. After Coroner Robert Glassmire conducted his investigation, deputies determined it was the man who stole a Honda Ridgeline from the driveway of a home on Highway 6 just east of New Castle last Monday. The man, who’s name and hometown have not been released, crashed the vehicle on I-70 near mile marker 109 and walked away. I-70 traffic was slowed to a crawl in both directions from Canyon Creek to New Castle while authorities, led by a K-9 searched along the riverbank. Over the next two days, deputies discovered a bloody knife, pools of blood, clothing, the man’s wallet and footprints leading to the river. The man’s identity will be made public once relatives have been notified.

NEW CASTLE SHAKEN UP BY SMALL QUAKE

New Castle—Some folks in New Castle were jostled out of bed early this morning by a small earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck around 6:15 and was measured on the Richter Scale at 2.9. No damage was reported and only a few people noticed it. The last quake in Colorado was measured at 2.4 in October near Evergreen.

