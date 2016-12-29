NEW MINING REGS PROPOSED BY FEDS TO PROTECT GROUSE

Denver—Five possible plans to limit mining on federal land to protect the Greater Sage Grouse in the west were unveiled today by the Obama Administration. Which plan is preferred remains a mystery however. They range from a complete, 20 year ban on mining activity on nearly 10 million acres to no additional restrictions on mine locations. The regulations would not affect Colorado but would impact public lands in Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, Nevada and Oregon. Mining projects that have already been approved would be allowed to continue under each plan. Following a public comment period, the new Trump administration will choose one of the options or reject them altogether. The proposals are part of a draft environmental impact statement from the Bureau of Land Management.

