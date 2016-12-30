PICEANCE PREDATOR CONTROL PLAN MOVING FORWARD

Undated—The plan to control predatory animals in the Piceacne Basin and Upper Arkansas River will be a big project in 2017. The predator management studies were unanimously approved by the Parks and Wildlife Commission two weeks ago to see what impact mountain lions and bears are having on the declining mule deer populations. Lauren Truitt with the CPW says the commission will discuss implementing the studies at the next meeting scheduled for January 11th and 12th in Denver.

CHAIRLIFT ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF TEXAS WOMAN

Granby—A mother was killed and her two daughters were hurt after plunging off a chairlift at Ski Granby Ranch yesterday morning. According to reports from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, they fell about 20 feet and hit snow. The 40 year old woman from San Antonio, Texas was pronounced dead at Middle Park Medical Center. Her daughters, ages 9 and 12 were injured. One of the girls was reported in stable condition at Middle Park while her sister was flown to Children’s Hospital in Denver with more serious injuries. No one is sure yet why or how they fell off the four-passenger chairlift. Local authorities are investigating along with the Colorado Tramway Safety Board. Chairlift accidents are rare. According to state records, the last time someone was killed in Colorado after falling off a chairlift was 2002.

BOBBY KENNEDY’S GRANDSON BUSTED AFTER ASPEN BAR FIGHT

Aspen—The grandson of Robert F. Kennedy was arrested in Aspen during the wee hours Thursday after getting into a nasty bar fight. According to police reports, 22 year old John Conor Kennedy got into a fight with another man in front of the Bootsy Bellows night club on East Hyman Avenue. Officers reportedly had a tough time separating the two as they rolled around in the street. One officer and Kennedy ended up falling into a snowbank during the tussle. Officers say Kennedy, the ex-boyfriend of singer Taylor Swift, punched the other man in the fight at least five times. Conor Kennedy was charged with disorderly conduct and will appear in Pitkin County Court February 22nd.

