ENGLEWOOD(AP) – Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak has stepped down from his dream job over health concerns. Kubiak said the demands of the job are no longer a good fit. GM John Elway says that although he’s saddened and disappointed, he understands Kubiak is making the best decision for himself and his family.

GRANBY(AP) – An autopsy has concluded that a Texas woman who fell from a chairlift at a small Colorado ski resort last week died from a rupture of the aorta and other traumatic injuries. Kelly Huber of San Antonio fell 20 feet from the lift Thursday at Granby Ranch Ski Resort about 90 miles west of Denver. Her 12- and 9-year-old daughters also fell. The 12-year-old was treated and released from a hospital. The 9-year-old is being treated at Children’s Hospital in suburban Denver.

LONGMONT(AP) – Authorities say a 66-year-old motorcyclist has died after a two-vehicle crash in Longmont. The victim was taken to a hospital after the Sunday collision and pronounced dead.

FOUNTAIN (AP) – Police in Fountain say a man from Florida is in custody after allegedly stabbing his son in a New Year’s Eve fight at a KOA campground. 52-year-old Ovidio Lopez Jr. was in El Paso County jail Sunday on $10,000 bond.

GRAND JUNCTION (AP) – There are several new laws in Colorado this New Year.One is the voter-approved Proposition 106, which allows terminally ill patients to get life-ending medications under certain circumstances. Another makes it tougher for citizens’ initiatives aimed at amending the Constitution to get on the ballot. Amendment 71 requires that signatures in such cases be collected in all 35 state Senate districts. Proposition 108 allows unaffiliated voters to cast ballots in one of the major party primaries. And under Proposition 109, the state will hold a presidential primary in 2020. Unaffiliated voters can participate.Among other laws, the state minimum wage is now $9.30 an hour and will rise annually until it reaches $12 in 2020.

